Real Madrid beat Atletico on penalties for CL quarters

Title holders Real Madrid survived a missed penalty from Vinicius Junior in regulation when they beat crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Antonio Rüdiger sealed the last 16 victory as goalkeeper Jan Oblak got his hands on the ball but couldn’t stop it from crossing the line.

Oblak had saved from Lucas Vazquez in the shoot-out but Atletico’s Julian Alvarez had his successful kick disallowed upon review because he touched the ball with both feet, and Marcos Llorente hit the crossbar with his attempt.

Record winners Real had won the first leg 2-1 at home but Conor Gallagher levelled it up for Atletico in the opening minute at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Vinicius Junior had the big chance to restore Real’s aggregate advantage but fired the penalty high over the crossbar in the 70th minute after Clement Lenglet had brought down Kylian Mbappe.

Real maintained their perfect record against Atletico in knock-out ties and finals in the event, and now meet Arsenal, who completed an emphatic 9-3 aggregate victory against PSV Eindhoven with a 2-2 home draw.

Last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund won 2-1 at French side Lille to advance 3-2 for a date with Barcelona.

Marco Asensio’s brace helped Aston Villa beat 10-man Club Brugge 3-0 on the night and 6-1 overall and into a quarter-final meeting with his parent club and Liverpool conquerors Paris Saint-Germain.

The other quarter-final tie is Bayern Munich v Inter Milan, with the matches set to be played April 8/9 and April 15/16.

