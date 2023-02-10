Real Housewives member, Tutupie speaks on stress

Being an adult can be stressful they say, but this is not the case with Tutupie, a cast member of the soon-to-debut The Real Housewives of Abuja, who is all about being chill and cannot be caught complaining about being stressed or having a stressful day.

Born in Borno State. Tutupie is multilingua as she speaks Hausa, Turkish, basic German and a code language she has with her friends. She is currently single and dating.

Sheis a trained and certified chef, event curator and the creative director of Urban Day Party.

Tutupie describes herself as a vibe, the life of the party and a real life doll you can’t play with. She is also a loyalist, who is passionate about friends and family.

She loves food and gets excited when she is about to chow it down.

Catch Tutupie on The Real Housewives of Abuja when it debuts exclusively on Showmax on February 17.

Watch her introduction video below: