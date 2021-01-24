Real Betis are reportedly keen on signing on-loan Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo.

The 31-year-old’s loan move at Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua is due to expire at the end of this month, and there will be no extension on the agreement.

As it stands, Ighalo will return to China in February, but according to Estadio Deportivo, the Nigerian is not keen on a move back to the Chinese Super League.

The report claimed that La Liga club Betis are exploring the possibility of signing the experienced striker on loan with a view to a permanent move at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side could face competition from a number of clubs, though, as teams from the MLS and Serie A are also said to be keeping a close eye on developments.

Ighalo arrived at United last January and has scored five times in 23 appearances for the 20-time English champions, but he has only featured on four occasions this term.

The striker, who has a contract with Shanghai until December 2021, also has previous experience of La Liga football, scoring 13 times in 73 appearances for Granada in Spain’s top flight.