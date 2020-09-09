The controversial Water Resources Bill is now available for digestion by those who wish to make inputs into it.

It is published in full in this story.

There has been controversy over the reintroduction of the Bill by the 9th National Assembly after it was quashed by the 8th Senate and House of Representatives.

Some ethnic nationalities, including Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Afenifere, have kicked against the Bill, saying it is a means of re-introducing the RUGA policy of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration, which was rejected by the Southern States.

But the Presidency has explained that it was for the good of the people.

National Water Resources Bill, 2020