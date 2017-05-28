Read Evans’ lavish lifestyle, his real names

Arrested kidnap kingpin, Evans, is already singing like a bird in police custody following his arrest by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

He was arrested by the police in one of his two palatial homes in highbrow Magodo Estate in Lagos State.

Evans, whose real name is Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, has told his interrogators how he has been living large at the expense of his victims.

Believed to be a Billionaire, Evans has two houses in Magodo.

He brought them for N130 million and N70 million.

Apart from the houses in Magodo Estate, Evans also has a house in Igando area of Lagos State.

The house, to be demolished by the Lagos State Government, was turned into the hideout for his numerous kidnap gangs and for holding victims.

Outside Nigeria, Evans has two houses in Ghana.

He said they are four bedroom duplex each.

He also said he has a wristwatch he bought for $170,000.

He equally has nine phones, three of which cost him $6,000 each.

Evans told the police that his wife is out of the country now as he sent her away knowing that the police were closing in on them.

He said at a point, he relocated to Ghana but came back to carry out other operations.

He said he was planning to travel abroad before he was arrested on Saturday.

Evans is due to be paraded by the police on Sunday (today).

