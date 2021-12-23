Reactions as Queen Silekunola Naomi announces separation from Ooni of Ife

Her Majesty, Queen Silekunola Naomi, has announced her separation from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The Queen made the announcement herself and explained why she chose to leave the marriage.

In a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle and Facebook page on Thursday, she announced the end of her three-year marriage to the monarch.

According to her, she tried to make the union work but said the monarch’s public identity is at variance with “his true self”.

The fair-skinned ex-queen wrote, “I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done. He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.”

The evangelist then declared, “Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.”

Responding to some allegations, Silekunola said that her “decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen”.

She further explained, “As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

“I never approached him with any revelation of any sort, as many believed he contacted me first and made his proposal known several months later.

“The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.

“I have never been pregnant all my life before Tadenikawo; my son is my first ever pregnancy with medical reports to back it up. The girl who is said to be my daughter is my niece.”

The Ooni previously suffered a marital breakdown in 2017 when he split from Edo-born Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, whom he married as a monarch on March 16, 2016. Obanor’s marriage to the king lasted for 17 months before the separation.

He later married Silekunola in 2018 and the marriage produced a son, Tadenikawo.

The 47-year-old monarch also had a daughter with Omolara Olatubosun as a teenager. Olatubosun gave birth to Princess Adeola Ogunwusi but of recent, there have been counter-claims between the Ooni and Olatubosun over who was responsible for the upbringing of their daughter.

Following the revelation, Nigerians took to Twitter to give their opinions on the divorce.

See some comments below:

@Dontee, “Because there was money, she needs to be honest, she and her family don cash out from Ooni like mad.

“At least she build mansion for Akure.”

@abuja wara bi smoochey, “Two divorces within four years. The Ooni had two successful marriages according to Twitter warriors. He deserves an honorary award innit? Wow”

@babatunde glasses, ” Ooni sef dey chop outside food but online, nobody dey do married men na married women Ooni dey chop.”

@walegates, ” Alaafin is acquiring new yellow babe every 6 months. The Ooni is losing babe every 6 years.”

“The only stable place is with the Akarigbo of Remoland…Oba Babatunde.”

@Akwaricharles, “Why is the Ooni ‘s marriage usually shor, I never knew you can divorce the Ooni till his first divorce.

@toyosiGodwin, “Ooni of Ife and breakfast sha.

“The royal chef.”