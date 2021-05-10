A video of a Diplomat spotted urinating on the road has been trending on social media.

The video, which has since gone viral after it was shared online, captured the moment the diplomat stood at the corner of his Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and urinated on the tyre of the SUV, while a passersby filmed him.

The registration number of the vehicle was covered by a map.

But it starts 23 and ends with 9.

The pool number of the Prado is 0652.

Meanwhile, the video has attracted several reactions as Nigerians blamed the government for making the country so lawless that people no longer obey the law, even the foreigners.

Here are some reactions: @novieverest: “When we say it is the system people doubt. He can’t do this in a place with a good system. It is Nigeria. Nothing happens. Don’t come here with the ambassador stuff and style for defending.”

@Amina_Eke22: “Don’t you people do it everyday? Why is his own different? He wouldn’t do this in country but he can do it here because no regulations in our country.

It’s a chaotic nation.”

@alumsson: “Can you do that in developed countries? Can he do that in his country?

That’s the question. Let’s quit normalizing the abnormal.”

@KeniSuomo: “If it were one of us who did this we would look the other way.

Now, cause he’s a foreigner we want to make an issue of it. It’s the norm in Nigeria. Let’s not make a big deal of it. Let’s look at it like we would if it were to be done by an agbero or shoemaker.”