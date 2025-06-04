REA unveils photobook to showcase impact of Nigeria electrification programme

In its bid to further promote people-centred development, the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, has launched the Nigeria Electrification Programme, NEP legacy Photobook, a compelling visual documentation of achievements and the impact of the NEP.

The launch underscores the federal government’s commitment to inclusive national development through sustainable energy access.

This was according to a statement issued by Abba Abubakar Aliyu, MD/CEO of the REA and sighted by The Eagle Online on Tuesday.

Aliyu said the NEP, implemented by the REA with support from the World Bank, has delivered life changing energy solutions to millions of Nigerians in unserved and underserved communities.

According to him, the electrification programme legacy photobook curates powerful moments from energized homes and schools to thriving rural enterprises spotlighting the human stories behind the data.

“The NEP achievements Photobook captures more than a milestone, it tells the story of lives transformed through energy,” Aliyu said.

He stressed that electrification is not just about access but about empowerment, equity, and a better future for all.

Head of the Nigeria Electrification Programme, Olufemi Akinyelure also added that the Photobook is more than a record of achievements.

“This photobook is more than a record of our achievements; it is a powerful tribute to the communities we serve.

“It is a powerful tribute to the communities we serve, each page tells a story of resilience, hope and opportunity made possible through sustained collaboration, sound policy and a deep commitment to bridging the energy access gap.

“Electrification is not just about power but about people,” he said.

He said the book which is organised around four pillars namely education, health, agriculture and MSMEs offers a vivid human-centred account of national progress which features the voices and faces of everyday Nigerians and includes an immersive audio visual experience allowing readers to hear first-hand testimonies from beneficiaries whose lives have been transformed by NEP intervention.

According to him, the launch of the Photobook aligns with the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes human capital development, infrastructure expansion, economic empowerment and sustainability.

“New Energies: Human Stories Beyond Data reflects the administration’s steadfast support for transformative energy access programmes, a commitment further reinforced by the Presidential approval and launch of DARES (Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up), now the largest publicly funded energy access programme in the world.

“The NEP’s success is a testament to the power of coordinated action in solving national challenges with local solutions. As NEP transitions into its next phase under the Nigeria DARES initiative,” he concluded.

