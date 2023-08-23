REA deploys 103 mini -grids across the country-MD

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), said it has successfully deployed 103 mini grids across the country under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

The agency said that the project which was being funded by the World Bank had made a significant milestone in its Solar Hybrid Mini-grid component.

The Managing Director of REA, Salihijo Ahmad said this while speaking at the 10th Mini Grid Roundtable discussion, held virtually on Wednesday in Abuja in conjunction with some developers.

“The REA has successfully deployed 103 mini-grids across Nigeria under the Performance Based Grant (PBG) subcomponent of the NEP.

“This signals a crucial advancement in enhancing electricity access for households, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“As well as public facilities in rural and underserved regions of the country,’’ he said.

Ahmad expressed the agency’s commitment to bridging the energy access gap in Nigeria, adding that the REA was established with the mandate to increase access to electricity by bridging the energy access deficit in Nigeria.

He said that since inception, REA had made significant progress in achieving this goal.

“The agency is implementing various electrification programmes including the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

“Targeted at creating lasting impact by fostering economic growth, improving education, and enhancing the overall quality of life of Nigerians.

“One of the key strategies that we are using to achieve this goal is the PBG sub-component.

“The PBG is a financing mechanism that provides grants to qualified developers to construct and operate mini-grids in rural communities,’’ he said.

Ahmad said that the PBG had been very successful in attracting private sector investments in mini-grids through the NEP.

According to him, more than 80 mini-grids have been completed and commissioned, connecting about 32,000 households, MSMEs, and public facilities, and providing clean and reliable electricity

“The Solar Hybrid mini-grid component has witnessed remarkable success, with a total of 46,661 verified connections made to households, MSMEs, and public facilities.

“Each connection is a step toward bridging the energy gap and fostering economic development.

“ An additional 281,578 connections are in progress, poised to further expand the project’s impact and reach,’’ he said.

Also speaking Abba Aliyu, REA,s Head of Project Management Unit of the NEP expressed his satisfaction at the accomplishment.

“We are pleased to announce that we have successfully completed and commissioned 103 mini-grids as part of the NEP initiative.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to communities that have long been underserved, ‘’he said.

According to him, REA’s goal has always been to empower communities with electricity and the 103 mini-grids represent a brighter future, improved livelihoods, and opportunities for growth.

He said that the initiative had impacted more than 230,000 people across the country leading to positive changes in their daily routines, economic activities, and overall quality of life.

“The installation of 5.8 Mega Watts (MW) of photovoltaic (PV) capacity underscores REA’s commitment to harnessing renewable energy sources for sustainable power solutions.

“As the REA continues its efforts, the successful deployment of 103 mini-grids stands as a testament to the project’s dedication to creating a brighter and more electrified future for communities throughout Nigeria,’’ he said.