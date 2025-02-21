Re: Pilgrims’ fare differential refund, by Shafii Sani Mohammed 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria acknowledges the concerns raised by the Independent Hajj Reporters regarding foreign exchange differentials in the 2025 Hajj fare. However, it is important to clarify that refunds, if applicable, are traditionally processed after Hajj operations, not before. This ensures proper financial reconciliation, prevents disruptions in service delivery, and guarantees that all necessary expenses for the pilgrimage are fully covered before making any financial adjustments.

As an independent media organisation focused on Hajj matters, IHR plays a crucial role in informing and guiding the public.

We urge it, along with other stakeholders, to prioritise supporting the Commission in delivering a smooth and successful pilgrimage, rather than making premature demands that could mislead the public or create unnecessary anxiety among intending pilgrims.

It is also important to note that Hajj planning involves multiple financial commitments, including airfare, accommodation, feeding, and local transportation, all of which are subject to international market fluctuations. These factors must be carefully managed to avoid unintended financial setbacks that could compromise the experience and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

NAHCON remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the prudent management of Hajj funds. Any legitimate financial adjustments will be addressed after the Hajj exercise when all expenditures have been accounted for. Pilgrims and stakeholders can be rest assured that the Commission will act in their best interest.

Our collective priority should be the welfare of the pilgrims and the overall success of Hajj 2025. NAHCON remains open to constructive engagement and welcomes genuine collaboration toward achieving this goal.

. Mohammed is of NAHCON’s Information and Publications Division.

