Re-commissioned Mosimi, Kano depot take pressure off highways, says NNPC

Segun AdebowaleJune 6, 2017

Dr.-Maikanti-Baru-1.jpg
Dr.-Maikanti-Baru-1.jpg

Dr. Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, on Monday said the recently re-commissioned Mosimi and Kano depots had impacted positively on highways across the country.
Baru, who spoke during the commemoration of the 2017 World Environment Day in Abuja, said the two depots had relieved the impacts of long haulage of petroleum products on the roads.
In a statement by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, Baru said this had also saved the nation serious environmental consequences of bridging ( Usually payment per kilometer to oil marketers) to motorists, settlements along highways and the general ecosystem in the country.
He said as an oil and gas company, NNPC knew the importance of promoting environmental protection and sustainability across its value chain.
Baru reiterated that NNPC was committed to environment-friendly operations in the exercise of its mandate to explore and exploit the nation’s vast hydrocarbon resources for the benefit of all Nigerians.
He said: “The theme of this year’s celebration: “Connecting People to Nature,” will propel the industry to get closer to nature and appreciate its beauty and splendor, while heeding the call to protect the mother earth that we share.
“We have over the years strived to maintain a healthy balance between our operations and the environment we operate in.
“This commitment has remained sacrosanct despite the numerous challenges resulting from pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering that continue to impact on the quality of the environment we desire to safeguard.”
He said that in furtherance of its resolve to protect the environment from avoidable hazards, the corporation engaged the services of national and private security organizations to safeguard critical oil and gas infrastructure.
He added that this had helped in curbing the menace of vandalism and associated environmental damages.
The NNPC GMD said the corporation was aligned with the globally agreed philosophy that sought to maintain a healthy balance between exploitation of natural resources and preservation of the environment.
He said; “Today some of our Strategic Business Units are ISO 14001 and 9001 Certified Environmental Management System and Quality Management System.
“Just recently, management approved ISO 14001 implementation and certification of NNPC Towers and this process is currently ongoing.”


