RCCG school where five-year-old died not registered, shut — Lagos

Following the death of a five year-old boy, Chidera Eze, the Lagos State Government has sealed the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, Ikeja.

These developments were announced by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, on Monday in a statement.

According to available information, the school is owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dominion Sanctuary, Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja.

Adefisayo said the closure became necessary to pave the way for more discreet and proper administrative investigations into the school’s operations, procedures as well as the conduct of its officials during and after learning hours.

She said investigation by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry revealed that the school was yet to conclude its registration “and is, therefore, not yet an approved school”.

She said: “The investigation is a sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school.

“The police are investigating the matter.

“A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded.

“Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation.”

The father of the deceased, Anthony Eze, said Chidera drowned at the swimming pool of Ivory Health and Wellness Club, Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

The incident occurred on May 16, 2022.

Eze said: “I dropped my children: Chidera Andre Eze and his younger brother, at their school: Redeemers Nursery and Primary School Dominion Sanctuary, Acme Road, Ọgba, Ikeja.

“At about 10:52 I received a call from the Head Teacher, Mrs. Adeola Oladipo, that my son Chidera had an accident and was rushed to Ikeja Medical Center, off Allen Avenue.

“I got to the hospital only to meet my son’s lifeless body.

“I asked what happened but no one was forthcoming.

“The doctor said he was brought in dead.

“I was confused.

“I called my sister later joined me.

“We were still trying to figure out what happened amid tears and wailing when my wife arrived.

“I was later told that the same Head Teacher called her.

“It was a beehive of confusion.”