RCCG Regions 31, 61 hold 3rd RMF Convention 2025

The third edition of the Redeemer’s Men Fellowship (RMF) Convention, hosted by RCCG Regions 31 and 61, took place on Saturday at The Overcomers Assembly, Lagos.

Themed: “Beyond Barriers: Mastering Strategies and Innovations for Landmark Prosperity,” the event convened leading voices in finance, insurance, real estate, health, and business to equip men with insights and tools for sustainable prosperity.

Distinguished speakers included Adebowale Oyedeji, Group Managing Director, First Bank Holdings; Oluwafemi Ogundeji, Managing Director, Vertex MicroInsurance; Gbadamosi Michael, Health Consultant and Emmanuel Akinlotan, Lead Consultant, Emadak Global Concepts.

Pastor Joseph Adeyokunnu, Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 31, prayed over the men, charging them to remain steadfast ambassadors of Christ in all areas of life.

Delivering his address, Oyedeji emphasized that economic uncertainty should not be viewed as a barrier, but rather as a springboard for innovation, discipline, and long-term wealth generation.

“Wealth growth is possible even in volatile times, provided there is discipline and access to the right information,” Oyedeji noted.

Among others, he outlined four core financial strategies: Diversification – Spreading investments across asset classes, industries, and geographies to manage risk and optimize returns; Liquidity &Contingency Planning – Keeping 3–6 months’ worth of expenses in liquid assets; Dynamic Portfolio Management – Rebalancing portfolios regularly, with professional guidance and Information Accessibility – Staying informed about economic trends and regulatory shifts.

He also warned participants about the growing prevalence of Ponzi schemes, using historical examples like MMM (2016) and the more recent CBEX (2025). He urged vigilance and shared red flags including:

Unrealistic returns (“Double your money in 48 hours”); Lack of registration or verifiable business model; Pressure to recruit others

To protect themselves, he advised participants to: verify with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Request proper documentation; Consult licensed financial advisors, such as professionals at FirstHoldCo

On broader economic reforms, Oyedeji highlighted that Nigeria’s recent recapitalization mandates for banks and insurance firms have renewed investor confidence and will likely boost capital inflow ahead of the 2026 deadline. He also encouraged men to explore stock market opportunities, noting that the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) remains one of the best-performing markets globally.

“While many turned away from the stock market following the 2008 economic crisis, the NGXASI has performed strongly against other stock exchanges over the past five years, emerging as the world’s best-performing stock market in 2020. So far this year, the stock market has grown by c.40% indicating a renewed interest in equities” he said.

“With proper guidance, equities can offer wealth through capital gains and dividends over time,” he added.

Speaking on the importance of insurance, Oluwafemi Ogundeji, MD of Vertex MicroInsurance, described insurance not just as a financial product, but a form of wise stewardship and family protection.

“Insurance is not an expense — it’s an investment in security. The insured man lives with peace, safeguards his family, and leaves a legacy — not a burden.”

He encouraged men to embrace insurance as part of a holistic approach to financial planning.

In his welcome remarks, Pastor Ben Ayanda, RMF Coordinator for Region 31 and Assistant Pastor in Charge of Region 31, urged men to embrace the theme of the convention and rise above limitations to fulfill God’s purpose.

Pastor Olabamiji Adeleye, President of RMF Region 31, expounded on the theme, emphasizing the need for men to think beyond convention and pursue prosperity through divine wisdom, innovation, and strategy.

“RMF is built on four foundational pillars — Faith, Family, Finance, and Fitness. These are not mere ideals; they define the kind of men God is calling us to be,” Adeleye said.

He noted that the convention was designed to address each of these pillars holistically, empowering men to thrive spiritually, professionally, economically, and physically.

A key highlight of the convention was a free medical check-up for all attendees. Gbadamosi Michael, a health consultant, provided practical guidance on preventive healthcare, stressing the importance of routine check-ups, stress management, and lifestyle changes in maintaining long-term health.