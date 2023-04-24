RCCG Region 19 RMF holds Economic Conference 2023

The Region 19 Pastor, Brown Oyitso, and the Region 19 RMF Coordinator, Pastor Amos Emovon, have announced that this year’s RCCG Economic Conference will be held on 29th of April 2023 at the Dominion Sanctuary Acme, Ogba in Lagos, Nigeria. Themed “Disrupted. Resilience. Rebuilding. Recovering.” The conference will bring together leading economists, financial experts, and business leaders to explore the challenges and opportunities of rebuilding and recovering from economic disruptions.

A statement said the conference will feature a distinguished panel of speakers including Dr. Doyin Salami, Sam Egube, Toyin Sanni, and Professor Funso Sonaiya. It said the industry experts will share their insights and experiences on how businesses and economies can rebuild and recover from economic disruptions.

“We are excited to host this year’s RCCG Economic Conference,” said Pastor Brown Oyitso, the Chief Host of the event. “With the current economic climate, it is important for stakeholders to come together and identify strategies to rebuild and recover from economic disruptions. We believe this conference will provide valuable insights and opportunities for attendees to learn and network.”

Dr. Doyin Salami is the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council; he has also served as an adviser to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. Sam Egube is the Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Planning with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and financial management. Toyin Sanni is a seasoned investment banker and currently the Executive Vice-Chairman of Emerging Africa Group. Professor Sonaiya is an academic and Agricultural Consultant, who has made significant contributions to the study of economics and politics.

The conference will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops focused on topics such as economic recovery strategies, emerging markets, and innovative financing models. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, exchange ideas and best practices, and network with like-minded individuals and organizations.

“The RCCG Economic Conference provides a platform for stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and identify strategies for rebuilding and recovering from economic disruptions,” said Pastor Amos Emovon, the Region 19 RMF Coordinator. “We hope that this conference will inspire attendees to be innovative and resilient in the face of future economic challenges. We can exchange ideas and best practices, identify challenges and opportunities, and collaborate to build a more resilient and sustainable economic future for Nigeria and Africa.”