RCCG pastor calls Peter Obi ‘president’ during introduction + Video

A Senior Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God in London, United Kingdom, Agu Irukwu, has mistakenly introduced the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, as “president”.

The RCCG pastor did this during service on Sunday as he made to introduce the former Governor of Anambra State.

Irukwu, the Senior Pastor of Jesus House for All Nations Parish in Brent Cross, said: “And we have the president, ah, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

“We always appreciate Mr. Peter Obi.

“God, we appreciate him.

“We appreciate him.”

At the introduction, the church gave him a standing ovation.