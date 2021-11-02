RCCG pastor attacked, killed on way to vigil

A Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Sylvester Yerinbide, has been killed by armed men in the Aladja area of Udu Council of Delta State.

According to reports, the pastor was reportedly attacked on Friday night on his way to a vigil in Aladja community.

Yerinbide’s body was reportedly discovered by some Ogbe-Ijoh motorcyclists, who rushed him to hospital in the community for treatment.

The Ijaw Youth Council in Ogbe-Ijoh stated that the killers were from Aladja community, as the victim recalled that his attackers spoke “Urhobo dialect” on his death bed.

The President of Aladja community, Elder Otto Ogbiruveta, denied the claim, saying an internal investigation was ongoing.

The two communities clashed in the past but the state government brokered peace about two years ago.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, said the command was not yet aware of the incident.

