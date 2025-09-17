RCCG parish celebrates 26th founding anniversary

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pentecost Mega Zonal Parish is set to roll out the drums to celebrate the 26th anniversary of its creation with joyful Sunday worship, music and thanksgiving.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Olusesan A, Olufowobi, on Wednesday for the Publicity Committee for the anniversary.

Olufowobi said the church, popularly called the Solution Centre, wants to celebrate 26 years of “God’s grace, growth and supernatural development, having grown from few members into a vibrant congregation”.

Located at 5, Chief Davies Street in Ijoko-Sango, Ogun State, the church’s celebration is expected to draw current and past members from far and near, as well as the pastors that had supervised the church in its two decades and six years.

The Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Brother Kayode Adetonwa, said the event is more than a celebration.

He said it is a testimony of God’s faithfulness in the past, present, and hope of a brighter future.

Adetonwa said: “Lamentations 3:22-23 say: ‘Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail.

“‘They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.’”

The Sunday commemorative service will feature testimonies from members, especially from the present Pastor-in-Charge, Senior Pastor Gabriel Ojo, who incidentally was the pastor that initiated the construction of the church auditorium when it was just a parish a few years ago.

Now from a small beginning, the small parish had grown to a Mega Parish and even presently a Zonal Headquarter.

The new status has necessitated the ongoing reconstruction of the auditorium to accommodate more members and present a new look to merit its elevated status.

Pastor Ojo said the anniversary will be used to show past members and pastors what members are doing to reconstruct the auditorium to reflect its new status as a Zonal Parish.

He said: “They will see that present members are not resting on our oars; they will see efforts – what we are doing and what we plan to do in terms of expansion and reconstruction of the church – and of course, they are free to help us.

“The expansion is aimed at improving the aesthetic outlook of the church and to accommodate more worshipers to over eight hundred capacity.”

As the Solution Centre looks forward to the next 25 years, Pastor Ojo said: “We want to position the church for greater spiritual growth, better community relevance and to produce successful members in all spheres of life.”

