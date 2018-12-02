RCCG inaugurates foundation, feeds 50m people in December

The Redeemed Christian Church of God on Sunday inaugurated its global charity arm, “His Love Foundation”, to address critical needs in education, health, prisons, hunger, social enterprise and rehabilitation.

The Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, made the announcement at a media conference in Lagos.

Iluyomade said the foundation had active participation from 42,796 operating centres/parishes in Nigeria alone and in 197 countries worldwide.

He said: “RCCG has successfully implemented in Nigeria from March 2018 to date over 30,626 projects nationwide, with hundreds of thousands of projects being done in the nations of the world where the church is operating.

“As a charity organisation, His Love Foundation will achieve stability and reach more people around the world through institutional partnerships.”

He said the church had set up feeding centers across the country to address hunger, adding: “it will feed 50 million people around the world this December”.

He said thousands of people had already benefited from its social rehabilitation programmes for prostitutes, drug addicts and other social miscreants.

In the area of education, he said the foundation had given several scholarships to thousands of people to address the gap in nation’s educational sector.

He also said the foundation had impacted 447 Local Government Areas across the 36 states of the federation touching a total of 11.3 million people from March to date.

Iluyomade, said the foundation had as its slogan “Help for the helpless. Hope for the hopeless. Food for the hungry. Strength for the weak.

He said: “To love God and to love our neighbours as ourselves, therein lies the whole duty of man.

“We need to have a compelling sense of responsibility to our community, which should be rooted in love.”

According to him, CSR is simply a faith-based obligation to meet societal needs through the demonstration of love that positively impacts communities and individuals.