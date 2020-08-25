The Redeemed Christian Church of God has fixed the dates and time for its major national programmes in September.

This was contained in a memo to the Church by its Secretary, Pastor J. F. Odesola, sighted by The Eagle Online on Tuesday.

According to the memo, the two major programmes for the month, the Holy Ghost Service and Youth Convention, will be held online.

The memo by Pastor Odesola reads: “I bring you greetings in the name of the Lord on behalf of our father in the Lord, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Pastor E.A. ADEBOYE and the entire Board of Trustees and Governing Council of the Church.

“We want to appreciate all our members and friends for your consistent prayers and support especially in this very trying time; a critical time for everyone all around the world.

“The Mission Authority has taken a decision to hold the September Holy Ghost Service virtually. The decision is in consideration of the safety of the people since the curfew put on place by the government is still on.

“This also confirms that the forth coming young adults and youth convention of the church slated for Mon 28th September to Fri 2nd Oct 2020 would be held virtually.

“The general overseer would not want anyone to be endangered while trying to make their way to the Redemption Camp to attend the service or while returning back to their homes after the service is over.

“Once again we want to remind you that The Redeemed Christian Church Of God and our Leader, Daddy G.O will always remain law-abiding.

“The Holy Ghost Service and the Holy Communion service which will be holding virtually and will still be very impactful and the anointing of the Lord will be made manifest as always.

“Please pass this message across to all Holy Ghost Service faithfuls and also invite all your friends and family to join virtually.

“Be reminded that the Holy Communion Service holds on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at 6pm while the Holy Ghost Service comes up on Friday 4th September 2020 from 7pm.

All services will be relayed on Dove media, RTM, Redeemer’s Network Television, and on all other platforms of the church. We regret any inconvenience this might cause anyone and pray that the almighty God will compensate us adequately.

“God bless you all and please be assured of the prayers of the General Overseer always.”