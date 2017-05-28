RCCG donates ICU equipment to LASUTH

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Apapa Family on Sunday donated some sets of Intensive Care Unit equipment to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The equipment include: four CR 5,000 ICU Beds, four Alpha Active 4 Mattresses, B-Braun Infusion Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Muliti-Parameter patient monitors and bedside lockers

The church had also refurbished and equipped the ICU in the Surgical Emergency section of the hospital.

The Head Pastor of RCCG, Apapa Family, Idowu Iluyomade, spoke at the inauguration of the units and handing over of the equipment.

Iluyomade said that the donation was part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

According to him, the church has been partnering the state government in the area of health, to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to all that needed it.

“We believe that one of the duties of the church is to serve God and humanity; this is just another milestone in our corporate social responsibility projects.

“We have been serving the state, most especially, in the last 10 years; we have mobile clinics, hospitals and we feed people in the state.

“We want to ensure that the people are healthy and have good quality healthcare, “ he said.

In his response, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adewale Oke, said that the gesture should be emulated by well-meaning Nigerians.

Oke was represented by the Director, Clinical Services and Training, LASUTH, Dr Ayoade Adedokun.

“This huge donation made by RCCG, Apapa Family, to upgrade our ICU facility to a more conducive one is quite laudable.

“This humanitarian feat will assist tremendously in the management and treatment of patients,’’ Oke said.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians including NGOs, corporate organisations and individuals to partner the government in several areas of the hospital activities.

Oke said, “ For instance, there can be the expansion of some facilities that are currently on ground; this will encourage more people to come for treatment.

“There are many areas people can assist; for instance, in the area of kidney transplantation, well-meaning Nigerians can also come on board.

“There are many people who require this kind of service but are unable to pay for it,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the Head, Department of Anesthesia and ICU, LASUTH, Dr Adetinu Majekodunmi, said there was still the need to upgrade the facilities at the hospital’s ICU.

“Some of our equipment need to be upgraded and some structural changes made; the ventilators and monitors need to be upgraded and we need additional beds in the Critical Care Unit.

“The way forward is making sure that the equipment donated are serviced and maintained and other essential things needed to be put in the unit are provided for,’’ she said.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Health Service Commission, Dr. Bayo Aderiye, said that government was addressing the area of human capacity as it was currently recruiting health personnel.

“The idea is to make sure all the hospitals have enough personnel so that the problem of shortage will be solved once and for all; it is a continuous exercise.

“Employing more personnel will help a lot in discipline; when workers are stressed or over worked, there is this human tendency to do some things they ought not to do, “ he said