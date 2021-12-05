RCCG distributes over 500 yams to members as Christmas gifts

No fewer than 500 tubers of yams were distributed among members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Hollyness Cathedral, Ondo Province 5, in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State

Pastor Johnson Umoren, the Provincial Pastor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the aim behind the distribution of yams to members was to reach out to church members as a token of Christmas gifts.

He also said that the rationale was also to emulate the teachings and preachings of Jesus Christ about love and giving to people around.

According to him, it is not all the time that you collect from church members, we also have to reciprocate by giving back to the church members.

“We need to also emulate the teachings of Jesus Christ about love and giving especially at this Christmas time which is about giving.

“Although it’s a token from the church to members, we believe it’s a special gift of love which will be appreciated,” Umoren said.

NAN reports that the yams were blessed and shared among the Pastorates, Elders, Excellent men, Good Women, the Choir, Youths, Adults and widows.

NAN also reports that all the church members were seen in good mood as every member carry their tubers of yams to their various homes.