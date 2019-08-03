The Ogun State Police Command has rescued one of the five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God abducted on Thursday.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this on Saturday when he spoke with newsmen.

The pastors were kidnapped on Thursday around J3 forest, Ogbere Road, Ijebu-East Local Government Area of Osun State.

The rescued victim was identified as the only female among them, Deaconess Chidinma Ibelegbo.

She was said to have been rescued in the early hours of Saturday.

Oyeyemi said: “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims, Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidimma, the only woman among them, has been rescued unhurt.

“The woman, who is a Deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, regained her freedom in the early hours of today, 3rd of August, 2019, and she is currently at the Command’s headquarters in Abeokuta, where arrangement is being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.”

Oyeyemi said efforts are being made to rescue the remaining four pastors.

He said: “Efforts are on top gear to rescue the remaining victims, as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.

“The Command hereby wishes to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued.”