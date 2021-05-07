The Redeemed Christian Church of God has confirmed the death of Oluwadamilare Adeboye, the son of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Oluwadamilare, 42, died in his home in Akwa Ibom State, leaving behind a wife, Temiloluwa, and three children.

In a statement on Thursday, the church said Oluwadamilare, who was a pastor at one of its branches in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, died on Tuesday.

The statement said: “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayers be offered on their behalf.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 – May 4th 2021.

“Remain forever in our hearts.”