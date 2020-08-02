The 2020 Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God starts on Monday.

But rather than bringing millions of people from around the world to the Redemption Camp on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as in previous years, the Convention will hold virtually in line with the Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Convention is one of the three main annual events that bring millions of people together at the Redemption Camp from different parts of the world.

These are the March Special Holy Ghost Service, August Annual Convention and December Holy Ghost Congress.

The theme of the Convention had been announced about a year ago by the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 67th Convention of the church at the Redemption Camp last year, Adeboye said the theme for the 2020 convention will be: “Wonderful.”

However, this year, the Redemption Camp will be unusually quiet, devoid of the huge crowds around the premises and the sea of heads in the auditoriums.

Attention has shifted to the church’s television and radio stations to reach the millions of participants of the Convention.

Praying at the Ministers’ Conference of the church last week, which precedes the Convention, Pastor Adeboye said: “I give glory to the Almighty God for technology and particularly for Dove Media.

“I’m sure the Almighty God who knows the end from the beginning saw what was coming, and He has prepared us for it.”

The Dove Media Group Inc, a comprehensive media network, was established in February 2011 to enable the church play a more active role in the propagation of the gospel of Christ worldwide.

The Group operates in four major areas: Television; Short Wave Radio and Internet Radio and webcasting; and Global Vision, an international Christian magazine, which is the print arm of the Group.

The platforms enable the Church reach the over 198 countries and territories, where it is physically present, with programmes from the Redemption Camp.

“The Convention is going to be a virtual one but indeed apart from the physical feeling in the auditoriums, nothing would be missing,” an official of the church said, adding: “There are programmes in the mornings, afternoons and evenings, as in previous Conventions, all live on the various electronic platforms.”

On the expectations from the Convention, he said: “Wonderful, as the theme implies.

“It is going to be unique.”

For people who expect miracles during the Convention, its virtual nature is not likely to be a hindrance in a church where miracles are transmitted without laying of hands, a statement by the church on Sunday said.

And without travelling to and from the Camp, “people are likely to have quality time for praying at home,” the official added.