RB Leipzig join race to sign Folarin Balogun

RB Leipzig have reportedly identified Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun as a potential summer transfer target.

The England Under-21 international had made no impact in his senior career before this campaign, failing to make a sustained impact on loan at Middlesbrough during the first half of 2022.

However, Balogun is now regarded as one of the best young strikers in Europe courtesy of his performances while on loan at Reims.

The 21-year-old has contributed 18 goals and two assists in France’s top flight, providing Arsenal with an unforeseen bonus from his spell in Ligue 1.

Nevertheless, despite the progress of the academy graduate, there is every indication that he will not be feature in Arsenal’s first team next season.

Mikel Arteta is already well stocked for options down the middle of the attack with Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard having spent time in that position.

Furthermore, Balogun is said to be against remaining at Arsenal in the long term, while the North Londoners are open to a sale to generate extra transfer funds for later this year.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Leipzig are tempted to make an approach for Balogun ahead of 2023-24.

The Bundesliga giants are in the market for a replacement for Christopher Nkunku, who is widely expected to sign for Chelsea regardless of whether the Blues qualify for Europe.

Plettenburg claims that Balogun has become a realistic option due to the likelihood that he would cost less than fellow target Jonathan David, who could depart Lille.

Arsenal allegedly plan to try to recoup in the region of €40 million (£35.2m) for Balogun, despite the player making just two appearances in the Premier League.

By comparison, Plettenburg says that David is valued by Lille at €65m (£57.2m), a price tag deemed too high by Leipzig despite the money that they will generate from Nkunku’s sale.

AC Milan have previously been linked with Balogun.