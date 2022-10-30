Rashford reaches 100 Man United goals

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reached 100 goals for the club following his header against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.



Rashford rose at the far post to head home after 38 minutes following an exquisite Christian Eriksen cross to open the scoring in Sunday’s late Premier League game.



The goal was number 100 for Rashford in all competitions as a United player and the 26-year-old appears to be getting back to his best under manager Erik ten Hag.



The England international struggled somewhat last season, scoring just five times in 32 appearances, but already has seven in 15 games this term and his return to form will be a welcome boost for Ten Hag.



Rashford’s 100 goals have come in 318 appearances, with 63 of those scored in the Premier League (in 216 games).