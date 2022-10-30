 Rashford reaches 100 Man United goals -
Subscribe
Football

Rashford reaches 100 Man United goals

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 01, 2019 Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 1, 2019. - Rashford has pleaded with the British government to continue to supply free meals for children in poorer families during the summer holidays in a letter "written from the heart". (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reached 100 goals for the club following his header against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rashford rose at the far post to head home after 38 minutes following an exquisite Christian Eriksen cross to open the scoring in Sunday’s late Premier League game.

The goal was number 100 for Rashford in all competitions as a United player and the 26-year-old appears to be getting back to his best under manager Erik ten Hag.

The England international struggled somewhat last season, scoring just five times in 32 appearances, but already has seven in 15 games this term and his return to form will be a welcome boost for Ten Hag.

Rashford’s 100 goals have come in 318 appearances, with 63 of those scored in the Premier League (in 216 games).

Share.

Related Posts