Rapture: Police invite Pastor over allegation of N310,000 demand from followers

The Ekiti State Police Command has invited the Pastor who allegedly preached end of the world for money to followers for questioning.

He had asked members to relocate to a camp in Araromi-Ugbesi, Omuo-Oke-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

This was in order to “prepare for the end of the world”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed this to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

According to the Police spokesperson: “We have invited the Pastor, Nuah Abraham of Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State.”

Abutu said the invitation was “on the allegation of asking his members to part with N310,000 for them to prepare for the end of the world”.

He said the acclaimed man of God was invited to clarify the claim, which had gone viral in the social media.

Abraham was alleged to have asked his church members to relocate to a camp in Omuo-Ekiti from Kaduna State, saying that is where rapture will take place.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a source, who is also one of Abraham’s congregants, confirmed to newsmen that the pastor first relocated to Ekiti State in 2021 from his former base in Kaduna State.

“He later returned to Kaduna State in April to ask each member of his church to pay him N310,000 before they will be allowed to follow him to Araromi-Ugbesi in Omuo-Oke-Ekiti in Ekiti East,” the faithful said.

The source who, however, pleaded for anonymity, added that the pastor preached that it was where “the gate of heaven will open for all of them to fly to heaven”.