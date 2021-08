Nigerian Rapper, Vic O, has come out publicly to solicit financial assistance.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Vic O said he doesn’t want to “die in silence” hence his seeking for help.

He said: “I don’t want to die in silence.

“So anyhow u can support me u won’t regret.

“Send me dm and if you’re truly a fan of mine, anyhow u feel like it will really be helpful.”