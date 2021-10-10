Rapper and singer Ray’Em releases new EP

Raymond Emamezi Okoro, known as Ray’Em, a budding Nigerian rapper and singer, has released an EP titled: “In No Particular Order,” which he calls “INPO” for short.

Ray’Em spoke on the EP in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the title is based on his personal experiences and observation about life.

“Seemingly disconnected events in life are actually connected and leading towards who we are as a whole at any point in time,” the Lagos-based and Ughelli, Delta State born artist stated while explaining his reason for the title.

According to him, events do not have to occur in a straight line and you do not have to experience order in your life to believe that things are actually working for your good.

Okoro added that it was the philosophy behind the project.

He said: “I explored different subjects, moods, genres and sound styles on the project in a way that seems like an anthology.”

He, however, said that when taken as a whole, one would feel the connectedness of each song to the others.

The promising musician, while reeling out the importance of the EP, said: “We must trust the events and experiences on our journeys no matter how random they seem.”

He stated that there is a greater power in control, which makes everything come together perfectly.

Okoro said that his target audience includes dreamers and ambitious person walking on a path of greatness without age or gender restriction.

“I really wanted to display my versatility and prove myself and what I could do sonically and artistically with this EP. I put my heart and all of my soul in it,” Ray’Em stated.