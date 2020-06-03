A suspect has been arrested in connection with the rape and killing of a 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

The spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Nwabuzor said the suspect was arrested through his fingerprints on the fire extinguisher allegedly used to smash Omozuwa’s head.

He said: “The item used for the assault, which was a fire extinguisher, was recovered; the operatives, who were with some specialists, screened the fingerprints, which led to the suspect around the scene of the incident and he was arrested.”

Omozuwa was attacked and raped inside the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Miracle Sanctuary Mega Parish, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City on May 27, 2020, where she had gone to study.