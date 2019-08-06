A 10-year-old girl, simply identified as Masenengen, who was impregnated by a yet-to-be-identified rapist in Benue State, has given birth to a bouncing baby girl.

Masenengen, an orphan, it was learnt, got impregnated by the pedophile after she was displaced by the Fulani invasion which rocked her village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State last year.

She then relocated along with her uncle to somewhere in the North Bank area of Makurdi, where the perpetrator allegedly raped her and put her in the family way.

Daily Sun gathered that Masenengen was in labour for three days before her uncle later took her to the General Hospital, North Bank, Makurdi, where a Good Samaritan took her picture and posted her story on the social media on Sunday night.

Her story immediately caught the attention of Ukan Kurugh, a humanitarian activist who alongside other activists rushed to the hospital and transferred her to the Foundation Hospital in Makurdi, where she was delivered of her baby weighing 2.5kg through C-Section at about 3am on Monday morning.

At the time of filing this report, the Foundation Hospital had become a Jerusalem of sort as people from all walks of life have continued to throng the medical facility to have a glimpse of the young girl and her baby.

It was also gathered that several other individuals both from within and outside the country have also continued to call in to make one donation or the other towards assisting the little girl and her baby.

However, the National Coordinator of Jireh Doo Foundation, Josephine Habba, who was at the hospital said the victim has named the perpetrator, adding that until she would not relent until the rapist is apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

