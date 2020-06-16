The Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria, Ondo State chapter on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest in Akure, the state capital, against the scourge of rape in Nigeria.

The association called for the establishment of a special court to rape cases.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “Stop raping us; we are your mothers”, “Women are not trash; treat us with honour and respect”, “Death penalty for rapists” and “Rapists are murderers.”

The state President of FOMWAN, Alhaja Aminat Akinpelumi, told newsmen that it had become imperative for them to cry to the government as parents to help find lasting solutions to the alarming rate of rape cases in the country.

Akinpelumi, who was represented by Alhaja Rafat Momoh, Chairperson, Community Development and Humanitarian Services, FOMWAN in the state, said sexual assault had been added to the issue of domestic violence against women in recent times.

According to her, government at all levels must rise to their responsibilities by taking necessary actions and enact laws that would bring offenders to justice.

He said: “Enough is enough; our girls, infants and women are being raped on daily basis; our government, the judiciary and the National Assembly must do something about it.

“These molestations are too much; the sexual violence is too much and the gender violence is becoming unbearable; we need a law that will offer lasting solutions to it.

“When there is no law, there is no sin, but when there is law, people will be cautious; a nation cannot survive, develop and be sustained without carrying women along.”

Akinpelumi, therefore, urged government to create a special court for rapists and build rehabilitation homes for the victims.

She said: “When we have a special court for rapists, it will not delay judgment because justice delayed is justice denied.

“Some of the victims are psychologically, emotionally and physically affected.”

Also speaking, another member of the association, Alhaja Fausat Iyiola, said government should promulgate a law against rape and implement it to the letter.

Iyiola also advised parents to teach their female children sex education in order to avoid being molested by their male counterparts.

“Rape is against God’s will and we don’t want it in our society, because for someone to be raped is like killing such a person,” she said.

Another member, Khadijat Muftau, advised government to sensitise parents and their children on rape, even as she blamed the upsurge in rape cases in the country on poor parenting and the spread of pornographic materials.

Muftau, who is the Secretary, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, called on well-meaning Nigerians and parents to wake-up from their slumber and protect the girl-child against rape in the country.