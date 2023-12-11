Rape: First Lady seeks speedy investigation of cases

In demonstration of a strong stance against sexual and gender-based violence and with a deepened commitment to advocacy towards eliminating all forms of violence against both genders, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has engaged students, government agencies and Sexual Assault Referral Centers that support victims of rape cases to drive meaningful change and bring the incidents to the lowest minimum.

The First Lady spoke during a three-day intensive engagement session from December 4, 7 and 8, 2023.

The engagement was part of activities put together by the First Lady to commemorate this year’s ongoing 16 days of activism against Gender-based violence, scheduled to end on December 10, 2023, with the theme: “Invest to prevent violence against Women and Girls.”

During these visits and engagements, Dr. Sanwo-Olu listened to the challenges of the stakeholders, identified solutions, and sought more synergy among all concerned parties in cases of sexual and gender-based violence.

This was as she also raised awareness about the importance of swift investigations of rape cases to bring justice to survivors and create a safer environment for all.

The wife of the Governor organised an interactive School Advocacy Seminar for selected students from six Lagos State Secondary Schools at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka on December 4, 2023.

She encouraged the students to join the Gender-Based Violence campaign by participating actively in discussions on issues around GBV and proffering possible solutions.

She seized the opportunity of the advocacy event to enlighten the students on how to seek assistance when needed, stressing that no child or woman should be subjected to the harrowing experience of defilement, rape and sexual violence crimes.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu said: “This is my way of investing in our students by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and platforms to speak up against this menace.

“This is our stand and we must also not encourage a culture of silence.

“Instead of thinking about the implication of pursuing the case of defilement or rape to a logical conclusion, the interest of the individual that has been abused should come first over and above any other consideration.

“The whole intention of exposing these students to this campaign is to elevate the voices of our young persons to join in shaping the future.

“This event also ensures that no one is left behind as it puts the students at the forefront of the advocacy.”

ALSO READ:

After police denial, eight abducted students of FULafia regain freedom

Rivers: Why we defected from PDP to APC — 27 lawmakers

Tinubu inaugurates first electric taxis in Borno

In the same vein, the First Lady visited Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre; Lagos Island Maternity; Primary Health Centre at Simpson in Ebute Metta; and two NGOs: Women at Risk International Foundation and Mirabel Center, to learn more about their efforts in handling rape cases.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the visit demonstrates her commitment towards a society free from sexual violence, adding that through the efforts of the relevant government agencies, the Non-Government Organisations and her office, an environment where positive change is inspired and a culture of responsibility fostered is assured.

She said that the visit to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, which plays a vital role in providing scientific evidence for investigations, shows that the Centre still offers skeletal services.

Sanwo-Olu identified the need to re-equip the Centre for maximal operations such that the various evidence and samples collected from relevant Sexual Assault Referral Centers for forensic investigations can be quickly and speedily attended to.

The wife of the Governor, who observed the process of the care available for victims of rape cases at Lagos Island Maternity and Primary Health Centre at Simpson in Ebute Metta, acknowledged the importance of the essential medical support services offered to survivors from the medical facilities.

While underscoring her unwavering support for survivors of rape cases and her commitment to ending sexual and gender-based violence during her visit to the Women at Risk International Foundation and Mirabel Centre, the First Lady promised to continue to work together with the NGOs to provide comprehensive support and counselling for victims.

The latest in the series of engagements held by the First Lady was an Inter-ministerial stakeholders’ meeting with relevant agencies of government in charge of handling sexual and gender-based violence cases which was initiated by the Governor’s wife.

Some of these agencies include the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Nigeria Police Force, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Lagos State Judiciary and Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Addressing the concerned MDAs on Friday in her Office at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu explained that the meeting, which is held periodically as a form of feedback mechanism, was aimed at improving the handling of sensitive cases like rape and ensuring justice for survivors.

She said: “This stakeholders meeting emphasises the principle that we cannot work in isolation in our fight against SGBV.

“As government MDAs, we must all ‘Unite to invest’ in the prevention of SGBV in our society.”

The Governor’s wife noted that the past editions of the stakeholders meeting with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government have assisted in harmonising the efforts of the responders in identifying challenges, proffering solutions, and collaborating for more efficiency and improved service delivery.

She explained that the recent inter-ministerial stakeholders meeting with key agencies responsible for handling sexual and gender-based violence cases, was aimed at improving the handling of these sensitive cases and ensuring justice for survivors.