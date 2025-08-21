Ransom collection: Three kidnappers killed, others arrested as police rescue victim

Three suspected kidnappers were shot dead during a gun duel with police operatives and local hunters in Ikare, in Akoko North-east Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gun battle followed the abduction of a 60-year-old victim, Tijani Aremu, in the area and ransom in millions of naira demanded by his abductors

Police sources disclosed that several other suspects escaped with bullet wounds, while two others were arrested at the scene.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded millions of naira in ransom for the victim and fixed a location for the exchange.

However, in collaboration with the victim’s family and local forest hunters, police operatives laid an ambush at the designated spot.

“When the kidnappers arrived to collect the ransom, they engaged our operatives in a fierce gun battle.

“One was neutralised on the spot and a single-barrel rifle recovered, while others fled with injuries,” a police source said.

Confirming the development, Spokesperson for the Ondo police command, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the operation, carried out on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, was a success.

Olayinka said, “The combined team of operatives from Ikare Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), with the support of local forest hunters, intensified a combing operation in adjoining forests, which led to the recovery of two more lifeless bodies of suspected kidnappers, bringing the total number neutralised to three.

“Two suspects, identified as Yahaya Isa (20) and Ismail Ismail, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

“Sustained pressure eventually culminated in the safe rescue of the victim, Mr. Tijani Aremu, who was found unharmed.

“He has since been taken to the hospital for medical examination and is set to reunite with his family.”

He commended the local forest hunters for their bravery and collaboration with security operatives, noting that the operation “is a clear testament to what can be achieved when security agencies and community stakeholders work hand in hand.”

The PPRO assured that the police command would sustain its operations to ensure that all perpetrators of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state are brought to justice.

