Ranieri agrees to become new Watford boss

Claudio Ranieri has agreed to become Watford’s new head coach and is expected to sign on Monday, according to Sky in Italy.

The Italian, who guided Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, left his role as Sampdoria manager at the end of last season.

Watford sacked head coach Xisco Munoz after less than 10 months in charge on Sunday morning, with the club 14th in the Premier League with seven points from their opening seven games.

Spaniard Munoz replaced Vladimir Ivic in December 2020 and guided the club to automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

Munoz’s last match in charge was a defeat against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday with Ranieri set to become Watford’s 13th different permanent boss since the Pozzo family completed their takeover of Watford in 2012.

Ranieri, who will turn 70 later this month and has also managed Chelsea and Fulham, is well-known by the Watford owners with it believed he has been a candidate for the role in the past.

Ranieri’s first game in charge is likely to be the Premier League home game to Liverpool after the international break on October 16.