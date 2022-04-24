Rangnick: No issues in Manchester United dressing room

Manchester United interim head coach Ralf Rangnick has insisted that there is no major issue in the club’s dressing room despite an alleged claim from Jesse Lingard.

Former Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes said after Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Arsenal that Lingard had told him the dressing room at the club is “a disaster”.

Rangnick stopped short of saying that there was a fully united dressing room, with the group “getting on reasonable with each other”, according to the German.

“I don’t know, you have to ask Jesse Lingard,” Rangnick told reporters. “Obviously, after games like today, there is massive disappointment in the locker room. This is for me normal.

“But I think the whole group get on reasonable with each other, I’m not daring to say they get on well with each other. But I don’t see there is an issue in regard to the locker room.”

Saturday’s defeat in North London all but ended Man United’s chances of finishing in the top four in the Premier League table, with the club now six points off fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

The 20-time English champions will be bidding to return to winning ways when they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on April 28.