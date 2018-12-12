Rangers vow to defeat Union Sportive Madina Bel Abbes of Algeria

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Wednesday assured teeming fans of its resolve to defeat Algerian Cup Champions, Union Sportive Madina Bel Abbes on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rangers and USMBA will be trading tackles on December 15, in Algeria in the first leg, first round of Total/CAF Confederation Cup 2018/2019 season.

Rangers’ coach, Olugbenga Ogunbote, said in an interview with journalists in Enugu that the Rangers, nicknamed Flying Antelopes, were full of confidence going into the round of the second tier CAF Club competition.

He said: “We are glad that we are through the preliminary round and heading into the first round with a date against an Algerian side, I believe that we can safely negotiate through.

“We shall give the match all the attention it deserves, home and away. We are taking each game as it comes but we have our sights fixed at the trophy.

“There is no better way to show appreciation to our teaming supporters, especially Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, for all he has done and still doing for us, and to continue to do to enable the club win more matches.”

Ogunbote, however, said that with God everything is possible, adding, “with the right attitude of my players, I am very optimistic of getting a favorable result in Algeria”.

He said: “We may know very little of our opponent but we are not disturbed as we hope to play our game and get our strides right.

“Let our fans continue to pray and support us as we promise not to disappoint them.’’

Rangers dispatched enterprising Flying Angels Football Academy, Enugu 3 – 0 in a friendly match on Tuesday evening inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu (The Cathedral).

The club also demolished Ethiopian Champions, Defence Force S.C. 5 – 1 recently on aggregate in the preliminary round.