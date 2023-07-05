Rangers unveil Ilechukwu as Technical Adviser

828 828

Rangers International FC of Enugu, has unveiled Fidelis Ilechukwu as technical adviser of the Nigeria Premier Football League side.

Ilechukwu replaces Abdul Maikaba whose contract after it lapsed at the end of the 2022/2023 football season.

The brief but colourful ceremony happened at the club’s corporate office in Enugu, Wednesday.

After putting pen to paper, Ilechukwu said, “I must give thanks to the government of Enugu state, the management of Rangers International F.C, supporters, and the media who are very important in this business.

“I am so happy to be here as I am very positive about making things work here and getting the needed results to take Rangers to the level it rightly belongs in the two years I have signed.”

Similarly, the Administrative Secretary of the club, Barrister Ferdinand Ugwuarua, said, “I really want to appreciate God for making this event a reality, just as we owe a lot to the sports-loving governor of Enugu State, Barrister Peter Mbah, for graciously approving this event as well as all critical stakeholders that came out for this event of signing and unveiling of our new technical adviser.

“This young coach has all it takes to improve his curriculum vitae, and we are solidly behind him to lead us to countless triumphs on the domestic scene for us to have a shot at the continent again.”

He further said, “After our last coach, Abdul Maikaba failed to renew his contract at the end of last season, we quickly went ahead with our program by going out in search of a perfect replacement which we found in coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and today, we present him to the sporting media and other stakeholders as we believe that he has what it takes to lead the club to a high place where the club rightly belong.”

Chief Christian Chukwu in a brief remark, stated, “The right thing has been done by the way the management went and got coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and we are going to give him the support to succeed.”