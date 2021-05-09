Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday overpowered visiting Enyimba FC of Aba by 2-0 in the Match Day 19 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The match, which was played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, saw the flying antelopes winning a penalty at the 54th minute of play.

The penalty was converted by Christian Nnaji, while Elijah Ani made it 2-0, again from a penalty spot.

The goal came two minutes into the added time after the 90 minutes regulation time.

Speaking at a post-match interview with journalists, Rangers Technical Adviser, Salisu Yusuf, expressed satisfaction with his players’ performance.

According to Yusuf: “Every game comes with win or lose and today, we are at the side of a win.

“This victory came our way as a result of the technique we adopted after the interval and it paid off.”

NAN reports that Rangers now occupy the fifth position on the league with 33 points after 19 matches, while Enyimba remain in the seventh position with 31 points after 18 matches.

It will be recalled that the match, which was to be played on April 4, was shifted because of Enyimba’s continental engagement.

Match Day 20 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Rangers International 2-0 Enyimba International

Akwa United 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Rivers United 2-0 Dakkada FC

Nasarawa United 2-1 Kwara United

Katsina United 5-1 Wikki Tourists

Warri Wolves 1-1 Kano Pillars

Plateau United 2-1 Abia Warriors

Adamawa United 0-1 Heartland FC

Played on Saturday:

Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1 Lobi Stars.