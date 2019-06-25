The Rangers International FC management has given its players and officials two weeks break after the club’s ouster from the Nigeria Professional Football League and the Aiteo Cup in the round of 32.

Rangers were shown their exit door from the oldest competition by Lobi Stars of Makurdi on Wednesday June 19 in Minna.

According to the club spokesperson, Norbert Okolie, the break is officially sanctioned by the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager, Davison Owumi inside the players’ camp.

At the gathering, Owumi thanked all the players and coaches for their efforts in the concluded season.

The astute football administrator described the performance of the team as great even when he agreed that much would have been done.

The spokesperson quoted the chairman l saying that “let me start by thanking you for the efforts you put in the ended season. Surely, we would have loved to be the champions of the league”.

He added: “Besides, I would have loved it if we defended our Aiteo Cup trophy but God knows why it ended this way.

“As we embark on this two weeks break, I urge us to have the needed rest and come back with vigour to challenge on all fronts.”

The general manager said that getting back to the continent was a good feeling but the club’s target at the start of the season was to win the league.

He added: “We thank God for his mercies just as we cannot forget to appreciate the effort of the Enugu State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his continued sponsorship of the club’s activities.”

He assured the club’s supporters that there would be no room for errors in the coming season on all fronts, adding that it would be a trophy-laden season.

The club spokesperson said the players are expected back in Enugu in the second week of July when their screening for the new season would commence.