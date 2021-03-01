Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday beat visiting Heartland FC of Owerri 2-0 in a Match Day 13 fixture of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

Isaac Loute put hosts Rangers in front after 10 minutes through a powerful strike from outside the penalty box in the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Godspower Aniefiok made it 2-0 from Loute’s corner-kick in the 45th minute to ensure the home team take a two-goal lead into the break.

Heartland FC were reduced to 10 men when former Rangers player Orji Kalu received a red card after the interval, following his second yellow card in the match.

Speaking after the encounter, Heartland FC’s coach Fidelis Ilechukwu said he would return to base to work on his team.

Ilechukwu regretted that his team lost the match and acknowledged that Rangers are a good team.

The coach added that he would do everything possible to beat Abia Warriors in the upcoming match day 14 game and start a new unbeaten from there.

He said: “We are going home to work on our lapses to ensure that we start another unbeaten run in the league.

“As for our next match against Abia Warriors FC, that is a sure three points for us.”

Rangers’ coach, Salisu Yusuf, on his part said his team found their rhythm and that made the win so easy for them on Sunday.

Yusuf said: “We created goalscoring chances but did not execute them well and it does not speak well for a team like Rangers.

“But, having won the game, this will help stabilise our position at the top side of the league table.”

He added that the club would keep working to do well with other tactics because each game comes with its style and game plan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rangers have now climbed to third place on the league log with 23 points after 13 matches.

Heartland remain ninth with 17 points after the same number of matches.

Match Day 13 results

Akwa United 3-0 Rivers United

Jigawa Golden Stars 0-0 Enyimba International

FC IfeanyiUbah 0-0 Plateau United

Lobi Stars 2-1 Katsina United

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Adamawa United

Rangers International 2-0 Heartland FC

Kwara United 2-0 Warri Wolves

Dakkada FC 3-2 Kano Pillars

Played on Saturday:

Abia Warriors 1-0 Wikki Tourists

To be played on Monday:

MFM FC vs Nasarawa United.