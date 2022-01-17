Rangers International spank visiting MFM FC in Nnewi

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday defeated visiting MFM FC of Lagos 2-0 in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 6 fixture.

In the match played at the FC IfeanyiUbah Stadium in Nnewi, Rangers’ team captain Tope Olusesi put the home team in front in the 16th minute.

Striker Ossy Martin made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ coach Abdul Maikaba praised his team for the win and urged them to keep up the good work.

Maikaba said: “MFM FC are a good team and can pick points at any venue.

“But the fact that we prepared very well for them showed with the result.

“Rangers must continue to get the results and this is what I wanted from my team in our first home match against Enyimba International FC of Aba.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rangers’ first home match of the season at their adopted home ground in Nnewi ended in a 1-0 defeat against Enyimba.

Speaking also after the match, Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Manfred Nzekwe, noted that Rangers had been living up to expectations.

Nzekwe said: “The two teams in the match were wonderful, but we thank God that Rangers did what they were supposed to do by picking the maximum points of the match.

“We feel at home here and Rangers are doing what they know best.

“But we know the league is a marathon, and the way results are coming in, I believe that Rangers will end the league in a respectable position.”

NAN reports that the win lifted Rangers into third position on the league table with 11 points.

They are behind Remo Stars of Ikenne and Rivers United of Port Harcourt, who are first and second with 14 points and 12 points respectively.