Rangers International lose at home to Plateau United + Other results

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday lost 0-1 to visiting Plateau United of Jos in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League match day 10 fixture.
Musa Ibrahim’s fifth minute goal gave the visiting team victory in the match played at the FC IfeanyiUbah Stadium in Nnewi.
Speaking after the match, Abdul Maikaba, the coach of Rangers International, acknowledged that the visiting team played well to get the win away from home.
He nevertheless said he had expected the match to be a tough one.
Maikaba said: “Our opponents did well and that fetched them the positive result.
“Besides, I had expected that because I am their former coach.
“But I also think that my players did not understand the politics in this kind of game as they approached it like any other game and that was not good for us.”
Other results
AkwaUnited 1-1 Kwara United
Rivers United 2-1 Dakkada FC
Shooting Stars (3SC) 4-0 Heartland FC
Katsina United 1-0 Sunshine Stars
Nasarawa United 2-1 Enyimba International
Abia Warriors 3-0 Wikki Tourists
Kano Pillars 0-0 Remo Stars
Lobi Stars 1-1 Niger Tornadoes
To be played on Thursday:
Gombe United vs MFM FC.