Rangers International lose at home to Plateau United + Other results

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday lost 0-1 to visiting Plateau United of Jos in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League match day 10 fixture.

Musa Ibrahim’s fifth minute goal gave the visiting team victory in the match played at the FC IfeanyiUbah Stadium in Nnewi.

Speaking after the match, Abdul Maikaba, the coach of Rangers International, acknowledged that the visiting team played well to get the win away from home.

He nevertheless said he had expected the match to be a tough one.

Maikaba said: “Our opponents did well and that fetched them the positive result.

“Besides, I had expected that because I am their former coach.

“But I also think that my players did not understand the politics in this kind of game as they approached it like any other game and that was not good for us.”

Other results

AkwaUnited 1-1 Kwara United

Rivers United 2-1 Dakkada FC

Shooting Stars (3SC) 4-0 Heartland FC

Katsina United 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Nasarawa United 2-1 Enyimba International

Abia Warriors 3-0 Wikki Tourists

Rangers International 0-1 Plateau United

Kano Pillars 0-0 Remo Stars

Lobi Stars 1-1 Niger Tornadoes

To be played on Thursday:

Gombe United vs MFM FC.