Rangers International FC declare Governor, Tiesso AWOL

Rangers International FC have declared the duo of Ernest Governor and Charles Tiesso wanted as they have gone Away Without Official Leave.

The Club declared the duo missing in an official correspondence to the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday.

Governor, who resumed with some other retained players a few weeks back, reportedly left the team’s Nkponkiti camp without permission from the technical crew or the management staff as the team started preparing for pre-season close camping

Beninese midfielder Tiesso on his part travelled back to his country at the end of last season, but has not resumed since the deadline of September 17, 2021, with no formal communication even when he still has a subsisting contract.

In the official letter to the football ruling house, NFF, signed by the Administrative Secretary, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, on behalf of the GM/CEO, Prince Davidson Owumi, the Flying Antelopes management said in part: “…Player, Charles Tiesso travelled back to his country during the club’s break after the end of last season. At the moment, no formal communication regarding his whereabouts about compelling the club to declare him (AWOL) since his contract is still subsisting with the club.”

For Governor, the official mail read in part: “… Concerned that the said player resumed with the team around the 19th day of September, 2021, but while the team was set for her pre-season camping, it was reported that the player left the player’s camp unnoticed and every inquiries as to his whereabouts proved abortive. The club therefore declares Ernest Governor, AWOL.”

Recall that the two players played a massive part in the club’s run last season and were listed to help the club achieve its double target for the fast approaching 2021/2022 football season.