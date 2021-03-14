Rangers International Football Club on Sunday in Enugu defeated visiting Adamawa United FC 1-0 in a Match Day 15 fixture of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

The two teams played out a goalless first half in the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, with hosts Rangers missing a lot of goalscoring chances.

Chinonso Eziekwe however calmed the nerves of the home team’s supporters in the 85th minute with the match’s lone goal.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ Assistant Coach, Mangut Mbwas, appreciated the three points and noted that the club expected a difficult game against Adamawa United.

“Adamawa United are fighting to escape relegation and that was why they put everything into the game,” he said.

Mbwas said all three points in the league now matter a lot, but the match against Adamawa United has come and gone.

“We are going to do our best to ensure we pick the three points against Katsina United away on Match Day 16,” he said.

Eziekwe, on his part, thanked God for the victory and attributed the goal to team effort.

He said: “I feel much happy at helping to secure the three points for my team and I had it in mind before coming into the game.

“It was a tough match for us because our opponents’ plan was to get a draw and they fought for it till the end.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the result took Rangers FC to second spot on the NPFL log with 27 points from 15 matches.