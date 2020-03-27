Rangers Ifeanyi George gets burial date

Rangers International FC striker, Ifeanyi George, will be interred on Saturday (tomorrow), The Eagle Online has gathered.

The late forward, who died in a ghastly car crash, according to the former league champions Twitter handle: @RangersInt’Ifc, would buried in Lagos.

The club tweeted: Our former attacking sensation, the Late Ifeanyi George Onwubiko, will be buried tomorrow, March 28, 2020 in Lagos.

“With the prevailing health situation in the country, only few family members and friends will be allowed to witness the sad event. Adieu!! George.”

George and a player of Abia Comet, Emmanuel Ogbu, a third person lost their lives when the vehicle they were travelling in ran under a trailer on the Benin-Ore Expressway.

They were on their way to Lagos after the League Management Company suspended matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League following the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria.

Eteka Gabriel, a friend of George, also died in the crash.