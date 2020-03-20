Rangers FC players get 10-day break

Rangers International FC have approved a 10-day break for players following the four weeks suspension of all football activities by the nation’s football ruling authority, Nigeria Football Federation.

The GM/CEO of the Flying Antelopes, Prince Davidson Owumi, urged the players to be conscious of the health situations around them during the break.

The players were also challenged to maintain a high level of fitness during the break by the Technical Adviser of the side, Coach Salisu Yusuf, stressing that they could be called up earlier than expected should the league organisers, League Management Company, cut shot the suspension of the league.

Owumi said: “This break is necessitated by the suspension order by the NFF on all football activities in the country and management in its wisdom wants its players to be with their various families in this challenging health period.

“It is our belief that the players would maintain a high level of discipline and return after the break stronger to challenge for a top finish in the season.”

Yusuf also said: “This is an emergency break but I hope we would be professional enough in our conducts so that we can maintain a high level of fitness when we return.”

It can be recalled that the NFF midweek suspended all football activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.