The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill proposing 14 years imprisonment for any lecturer guilty of sexually harassing any student.

The Bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in Tertiary Educational Institutions was sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta Central).

As part of the Bill, the Senate added that it shall not be a defence that a student consented to the commission of the offence.

According to the new bill as passed by Senate: “Any person who commits any of the offences specified in section 4(a),(b),(c),(d) and (e) of this bill commits an offence and shall, on conviction, be sentenced to imprisonment for 14 years, or to a fine of N5 million or both.”

The offences affected are having sexual intercourse with a student or demanding sex from a student or prospective student.

“Intimidate or create a hostile or offence environment for student by soliciting for sex from the student or by making sexual advances towards a student.

“Direct or induces another person to commit any act of sexual harassment under the provision of this bill, or conspire with another person in the commission of sexual harassment by another person without which would not have been committed.

“Grabs, hugs, kisses, rubs or strokes or touches or pinched the breasts or hair or lips or hips or buttocks or any other part of the body of a student.”