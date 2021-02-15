The United States Mission in Nigeria, on Monday, shared photos of its dairy farm at a ranch in Ikun, Ekiti State.

In a tweet, the mission shared photos of cows breeding on the farm and added the caption, “U.S. Dairy Milk Cows in Ekiti State!”.

“Ikun dairy farm plans to reach 10,000 liters of milk daily with cows from the USA. A great collaboration with Consulate Lagos that helps Nigeria grow and diversify its economy,” it added.

The Ikun dairy farm sits on a behemoth over 250 hectares of land with hundreds of cows grazing on it. Most of the cows are impregnated through insemination. Notable milk makers including Promasidor Nigeria Limited have investments in the farm. The farm also has the support of the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration in Ekiti State.

The tweet by the US mission came at a time when the country is embroiled in persistent clashes between farmers and cattle herders. The South-West region especially has been in the eye of the storm lately over the activities of the herdsmen who invade farmlands with their cattle, harass farmers, and in some cases kill them. Some herdsmen have also been accused of kidnapping, rape and other vicious crimes.