Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Football

Ramsey wants Premier League return in 2022

By No Comments1 Min Read

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly pining for a return to the Premier League in 2022.

The former Arsenal man has struggled to make a name for himself at Juventus over the past two years, and his fortunes have not improved since the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

Ramsey has played just 98 minutes of Serie A football in the 2021-22 season, and Juve are thought to be keen to cut the Welshman’s mammoth salary from their wage bill.

Amid links with a move to Newcastle United in January, the Daily Mail claimed that Ramsey is holding out for a return to England’s top flight.

However, the report added that the 30-year-old will need to take a significant hit on his £400k-a-week wages, and he believes that Juve’s training methods have contributed to his injury woes.

Share.

Related Posts