Ramsey wants Premier League return in 2022

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly pining for a return to the Premier League in 2022.

The former Arsenal man has struggled to make a name for himself at Juventus over the past two years, and his fortunes have not improved since the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

Ramsey has played just 98 minutes of Serie A football in the 2021-22 season, and Juve are thought to be keen to cut the Welshman’s mammoth salary from their wage bill.

Amid links with a move to Newcastle United in January, the Daily Mail claimed that Ramsey is holding out for a return to England’s top flight.

However, the report added that the 30-year-old will need to take a significant hit on his £400k-a-week wages, and he believes that Juve’s training methods have contributed to his injury woes.